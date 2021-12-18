Local Listings
Residents escape from house fire near 20th & L on Saturday afternoon

Seven people were treated on scene after a structure fire in the 1300 block of 20th Street on...
Seven people were treated on scene after a structure fire in the 1300 block of 20th Street on Saturday afternoon.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven people were treated on scene after a structure fire in the 1300 block of 20th Street on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:57 p.m. with a report of three children trapped inside the house.

LFR arrived to find a “two-story multi-family dwelling” on fire. They began search and rescue efforts and found that all occupants had been able to escape the structure and no one was found inside.

Seven people were treated on scene but no one was taken to the hospital. The fire was contained to the first floor of the structure.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

