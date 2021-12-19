Local Listings
Arrington family helps distribute Christmas boxes with South Plains Food Bank

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday morning was the first day of Christmas box distribution at the South Plains Food Bank.

CEO Dina Jeffries says the food bank will be giving out more than 14,000 boxes over the next three to four days.

These boxes go to families across the South Plains, to help with food insecurity over the holidays.

Jeffries says since the pandemic began there has been a 200 percent increase in food insecurity amongst Texans.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and his family were there this morning to help hand out boxes.

Arrington said, “I want my children to know that there are people in our own community who are just struggling to get by and make ends meet and make a living, and in some cases feed their family where they have three meals. We take for granted, I know my family does, that the pantry is always fully stocked. and that’s just not the case for thousands of people.”

Arrington said it was an honor to work alongside the volunteers here in Lubbock.

Arrington said the South Plains Food Bank represents the real spirit of Christmas, meeting people where they are and satisfying some of their deepest and most basic needs.

