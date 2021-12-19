Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.

More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., The News & Observer reported. No injuries were immediately reported.

QVC representatives reported that all employees safely evacuated the warehouse and were accounted for except for one who hadn’t contacted family yet, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans. Earlier Saturday, Evans had said all of the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for.

QVC representatives didn’t immediately respond to a message left through its website.

Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot (365,000-square-meter) facility appears to be destroyed. Crews from nearly 45 fire departments were still fighting the blaze more than 12 hours after it began.

“They’re working very hard to try to protect the remainder of that building,” Evans said. “Significant loss, but we’re very hopeful that it’s not a total loss and that they’ll be able to rebuild here.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Evans.

QVC tweeted a statement about the fire on Saturday, saying, “We are currently focused on our team. As we work to understand the full impact of this incident, including any impact to shipping and delivery, we’ll share further details.”

QVC. Inc. is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc.

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce posted a Facebook message that said up to 2,500 families would be affected by the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday evening SWAT deployment
Attempted murder suspect in custody after Friday evening SWAT deployment
LUBBOCK POLICE
4-year-old killed in Friday night shooting in east Lubbock
Texas Board temporarily suspends Lubbock RCP facing charges over fentanyl theft
Texas Board temporarily suspends Lubbock RCP facing charges over fentanyl theft
Rollover on southeast Highway 84 shutting down traffic, one person trapped
Rollover on southeast Highway 84 shutting down traffic, one person trapped
rollover on southeast Highway 84, west of Slaton, westbound traffic diverted
Another rollover on southeast Highway 84, west of Slaton, westbound traffic diverted

Latest News

The Levelland Police Department debuted its "Blue Santa" initiative Saturday morning.
Levelland PD kicks off Blue Santa program, engaging with youth
Congressman Jodey Arrington and his family were at the South Plains Food Bank on Saturday...
Arrington family helps distribute Christmas boxes with South Plains Food Bank
Major James Preidis with Civil Air Patrol
Wreaths Across America honors Lubbock veterans
Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina