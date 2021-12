LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light said power is fully restored to all customers after widespread outages early Sunday morning.

LP&L customers can track outages in real time at https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/.

