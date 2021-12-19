Local Listings
Wreaths Across America honors Lubbock veterans

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wreaths Across America came to Lubbock on Saturday, to honor the fallen and remind us to remember them this holiday season.

The Lubbock Civil Air Patrol led a ceremony at the City of Lubbock Cemetery, joining groups in all 50 states, to pay respects to veterans we’ve lost.

Before the ceremony, volunteers laid more than 1,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery.

Major James Preidis with Civil Air Patrol comes from a long line of service members.

Preidis said, “I was prior Air Force myself, my wife was Air Force. I’ve got two sons currently in active duty, and we have several generations going back, so, it’s an honor to be able to do this for the veterans here that, all too often, so many of them, they’ll never have a visit other than us when we lay a wreath.”

Civil Air Patrol started this tradition here in Lubbock in 2009, with only 40 wreaths in total.

This year 138 boxes of wreaths were unloaded.

Preidis says there have been more volunteers in the past few years, with more groups coming out to honor our veterans.

