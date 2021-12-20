60s and 70s expected in Christmas forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another Night of low 20s this morning in Lubbock, and more 20′s for tomorrow morning.

However, the afternoons will be warmer tomorrow through the rest of the week.

On the average the afternoon highs should range from 60s tomorrow to the 70s through Christmas, possible Sunday also.

The negative is a dry forecast and no significant rain chances through next weekend.

As you would expect, afternoons will be sunny and winds will gradually increase from the west to southwest. That’s the combination that will allow for the warmer temps tomorrow into the weekend.

It does appear that high winds will return by Christmas Eve and the fire danger will also increase late in the week.

