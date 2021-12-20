Candidate list for March 2022 Primary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here is the complete list of the filers for the March 1, 2022, Republican Party and Democratic Primaries. The filing period ended at 6 p.m. December 13, 2021. There aren’t any contested Democrat races for Lubbock County.
Lubbock County Judge
Gary Boren (R)
Curtis Parish (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney
K. Sunshine Stanek (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Court at Law No. 1
Mark Hocker (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Court at Law No. 2
Tom Brummett (R)
Bob Nebb (R)
Chris Wanner (R)
Lubbock County Court at Law No. 3
Ben Webb (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County District Clerk
Sara Smith (R)
Lubbock County Clerk
Kelly J. Pinion (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Treasurer
Chris Winn (R) - Incumbent
Republican Primary - Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2
Jason Corley (R) - Incumbent
Democratic Primary - Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2
John Gatica (D)
Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4
Jordan Rackler (R)
Chad W. Sea (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Jim Hansen (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Susan Rowley (R) - Incumbent
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Frank Gutierrez (R)
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Lance Cansino (R) - Incumbent
TJ McAuley (R)
Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman
Cole Shooter (R)
District Judge, 72nd District
Ann-Marie Carruth (R) – Incumbent
John Grace (R)
State Representative District 83 Dustin Burrows (R) – Incumbent
Austin Jordan (R)
State Representative District 84
David Glasheen (R)
Cheryl Little (R)
Carl Tepper (R)
Kade Wilcox (R)
State Representative District 88
Ken King (R) – Incumbent
Ted Hutto (R)
District Judge, 137th Judicial District
John “Trey” McClendon (R) - Incumbent
District Judge, 237th Judicial District
Les Hatch (R) - Incumbent
District Judge, 364th Judicial District
Billy Eichman (R) - Incumbent
U.S. Representative District 19
Jodey C. Arrington (R) - Incumbent
Governor Republican Primary
Greg Abbott (R) - Incumbent
Paul Belew (R)
Danny Harrison (R)
Don Huffines (R)
Rick Perry (R)
Chad Prather (R)
Allen B. West (R)
Governor Democratic Primary
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez (D)
Michael Cooper (D)
Joy Diaz (D)
Beto O’Rourke (D)
Rich Wakeland (D)
Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary
Trayce Bradford (R)
Todd M. Bullis (R)
Daniel Miller (R)
Dan Patrick (R) - Incumbent
Aaron Sorrells (R)
Zach Vance (R)
Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary
Michelle Beckley (D)
Carla Brailey (D)
Mike Collier (D)
Attorney General Republican Primary
George P. Bush (R)
Louie Gohmert (R)
Eva Guzman (R)
Ken Paxton (R) - Incumbent
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Mark V. Goloby (R)
Glenn Hegar (R) - Incumbent
Attorney General Democratic Primary
Mike Fields (D)
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)
Joe Jaworski (D)
Lee Merritt (D)
S. “Tbone” Raynor (D)
Commissioner of the General Land Office Republican Primary
Ben Armenta (R)
Victor Avila (R)
Dawn Buckingham (R)
Rufus Lopez (R)
Weston Martinez (R)
Don. W. Minton (R)
Jon Spiers (R)
Tim Westley (R)
Commissioner of the General Land Office Democratic Primary
Jay Cleberg (D)
Michael Lange (D)
Sandragrace Martinez (D)
Jinny Suh (D)
Commissioner of Agriculture Republican Primary
Carey A. Counsil (R)
Sid Miller (R) - Incumbent
James White (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture Democratic Primary
Susan Hays (D)
Ed Ireson (D)
Railroad Commissioner Republican Primary
Wayne Christian (R) - Incumbent
Tom Slocum Jr. (R)
Sarah Stogner (R)
Marvin “Sarge” Summers (R)
Dawayne Tipton (R)
Railroad Commissioner Democratic Primary
Luke Warford (D)
Precinct Chairs:
Precinct 2: Patrick Kelly
Precinct 5: Dora T. Cortez
Precinct 15: Kay Harris
Precinct 18: Dwight Finckbone
Precinct 21: Gordon T. Lee
Precinct 22: Jane Elizabeth Anderson
Precinct 27: Gulrez (“Gus”) Khan
Precinct 28: Deanne Clark
Precinct 29: Anah Menjares
Precinct 33: Tricia Hays
Precinct 47: Mikel Ward
Precinct 62: Ken Corbin
Precinct 66: Skeet Workman
Precinct 66: Ricky Wilks
Precinct 75: Jan Powell
Precinct 104: Melissa Chamales
Precinct 120: Lori Little
Precinct 123: Mary Ann Bridges
Precinct 128: Steve Evans
Precinct 129: Rob Snyder
Precinct 140: Betsy Bloechl
Precinct 155: Lynda Hogue
LCRP has been advised that the Secretary of State has modified the filing deadlines for precinct chairs. The normal filing period for precinct chairs ended on December 1, 2021. A second filing period has been set for Saturday, January 15th, 2022 through Saturday, February 12, 2022. We do not anticipate keeping set office hours during that filing period, so interested candidates should contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or by sending an email to chairman@lubbockgop.org. LCRP Headquarters is located at 2642 34th Street in Liberty Plaza.
For more information, please contact chairman@lubbockgop.org or call 806-797-3197.
