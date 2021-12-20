Candidate list for March 2022 Primary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here is the complete list of the filers for the March 1, 2022, Republican Party and Democratic Primaries. The filing period ended at 6 p.m. December 13, 2021. There aren’t any contested Democrat races for Lubbock County.

Lubbock County Judge

Gary Boren (R)

Curtis Parish (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney

K. Sunshine Stanek (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Court at Law No. 1

Mark Hocker (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Court at Law No. 2

Tom Brummett (R)

Bob Nebb (R)

Chris Wanner (R)

Lubbock County Court at Law No. 3

Ben Webb (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County District Clerk

Sara Smith (R)

Lubbock County Clerk

Kelly J. Pinion (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Treasurer

Chris Winn (R) - Incumbent

Republican Primary - Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2

Jason Corley (R) - Incumbent

Democratic Primary - Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2

John Gatica (D)

Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4

Jordan Rackler (R)

Chad W. Sea (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Jim Hansen (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Susan Rowley (R) - Incumbent

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Frank Gutierrez (R)

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Lance Cansino (R) - Incumbent

TJ McAuley (R)

Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman

Cole Shooter (R)

District Judge, 72nd District

Ann-Marie Carruth (R) – Incumbent

John Grace (R)

State Representative District 83 Dustin Burrows (R) – Incumbent

Austin Jordan (R)

State Representative District 84

David Glasheen (R)

Cheryl Little (R)

Carl Tepper (R)

Kade Wilcox (R)

State Representative District 88

Ken King (R) – Incumbent

Ted Hutto (R)

District Judge, 137th Judicial District

John “Trey” McClendon (R) - Incumbent

District Judge, 237th Judicial District

Les Hatch (R) - Incumbent

District Judge, 364th Judicial District

Billy Eichman (R) - Incumbent

U.S. Representative District 19

Jodey C. Arrington (R) - Incumbent

Governor Republican Primary

Greg Abbott (R) - Incumbent

Paul Belew (R)

Danny Harrison (R)

Don Huffines (R)

Rick Perry (R)

Chad Prather (R)

Allen B. West (R)

Governor Democratic Primary

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez (D)

Michael Cooper (D)

Joy Diaz (D)

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Rich Wakeland (D)

Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary

Trayce Bradford (R)

Todd M. Bullis (R)

Daniel Miller (R)

Dan Patrick (R) - Incumbent

Aaron Sorrells (R)

Zach Vance (R)

Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary

Michelle Beckley (D)

Carla Brailey (D)

Mike Collier (D)

Attorney General Republican Primary

George P. Bush (R)

Louie Gohmert (R)

Eva Guzman (R)

Ken Paxton (R) - Incumbent

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby (R)

Glenn Hegar (R) - Incumbent

Attorney General Democratic Primary

Mike Fields (D)

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)

Joe Jaworski (D)

Lee Merritt (D)

S. “Tbone” Raynor (D)

Commissioner of the General Land Office Republican Primary

Ben Armenta (R)

Victor Avila (R)

Dawn Buckingham (R)

Rufus Lopez (R)

Weston Martinez (R)

Don. W. Minton (R)

Jon Spiers (R)

Tim Westley (R)

Commissioner of the General Land Office Democratic Primary

Jay Cleberg (D)

Michael Lange (D)

Sandragrace Martinez (D)

Jinny Suh (D)

Commissioner of Agriculture Republican Primary

Carey A. Counsil (R)

Sid Miller (R) - Incumbent

James White (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture Democratic Primary

Susan Hays (D)

Ed Ireson (D)

Railroad Commissioner Republican Primary

Wayne Christian (R) - Incumbent

Tom Slocum Jr. (R)

Sarah Stogner (R)

Marvin “Sarge” Summers (R)

Dawayne Tipton (R)

Railroad Commissioner Democratic Primary

Luke Warford (D)

Precinct Chairs:

Precinct 2: Patrick Kelly

Precinct 5: Dora T. Cortez

Precinct 15: Kay Harris

Precinct 18: Dwight Finckbone

Precinct 21: Gordon T. Lee

Precinct 22: Jane Elizabeth Anderson

Precinct 27: Gulrez (“Gus”) Khan

Precinct 28: Deanne Clark

Precinct 29: Anah Menjares

Precinct 33: Tricia Hays

Precinct 47: Mikel Ward

Precinct 62: Ken Corbin

Precinct 66: Skeet Workman

Precinct 66: Ricky Wilks

Precinct 75: Jan Powell

Precinct 104: Melissa Chamales

Precinct 120: Lori Little

Precinct 123: Mary Ann Bridges

Precinct 128: Steve Evans

Precinct 129: Rob Snyder

Precinct 140: Betsy Bloechl

Precinct 155: Lynda Hogue

LCRP has been advised that the Secretary of State has modified the filing deadlines for precinct chairs. The normal filing period for precinct chairs ended on December 1, 2021. A second filing period has been set for Saturday, January 15th, 2022 through Saturday, February 12, 2022. We do not anticipate keeping set office hours during that filing period, so interested candidates should contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or by sending an email to chairman@lubbockgop.org. LCRP Headquarters is located at 2642 34th Street in Liberty Plaza.

For more information, please contact chairman@lubbockgop.org or call 806-797-3197.

