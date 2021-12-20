Christmas week weather in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the week before Christmas and all through the KCBD viewing area people are wondering what Christmas weather Santa will deliver. I’ll get into the details below, but here’s a hint. We are, after all, in West Texas. Oh, and Winter is on average our driest time of year.

After this weekend’s coldest temperatures of the season so far, another cold start. Lows were mostly in the 20s this morning and wind chills, even with a breeze less than 10 mph, were mostly in the teens.

A warm-up begins this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Our sky will be sunny. Winds will remain light.

Tonight will be cold. Lows will drop below freezing with most of the area hitting the 20s. It will be fair and the wind will be light.

The solstice tomorrow marks the recognized start of Winter. It occurs at 9:50 AM CST. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a breezy and somewhat warmer afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will peak in the mid- to upper 60s.

Daytime and nighttime temperatures will continue upward through the end of the work week. Friday, of course, is Christmas Eve.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Christmas Weather

Currently it looks like cloud cover will increase Thursday and Friday. So too will the wind. Thursday will become breezy with highs in the 70s. Friday will become windy with highs again in the 70s.

The night of Christmas Eve is shaping up as partly cloudy, windy, dry, with seasonably mild temperatures.

Christmas Day, based on data available today, will be partly cloudy, breezy, dry, again with seasonably mild temperatures.

