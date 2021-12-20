City of Lubbock Health Department COVID-19 Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many from across the South Plains head to the DFW Metroplex for the holidays and according to UT Southwestern Medical Center, have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The Dallas County Health Director, Dr. Philip Huang advises against travel if you are unvaccinated.

He also suggests getting tested early and often.

In Lubbock, the Mini Hub Clinic located at 2721 50th Street will be open this Wednesday, December 22nd, and Thursday, December 23rd from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

They will be closed on Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

On Wednesday, December 29th, they’ll resume operations from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The drive-thru testing site behind the mini-hub clinic will be closed on December 23rd, 24th, and 31st.

Earlier today, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 8,989 cases and noticed a rise in cases in the past seven days.

The 30-39-year-olds continue to be the most affected group.

