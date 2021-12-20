City of Lubbock offices closed for holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock offices will be closed on certain days over the next two weeks in observance of Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to a news release from the city.

Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

The closures also include all public library locations, museums and community centers.

Residential trash schedules will also be affected. There will be no trash service Friday, Dec. 24 or Monday, Dec. 27. The week of Dec. 20, trash service will be Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday. The week of Dec. 27, trash service will be Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday. The normal trash schedule will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

All city offices and services will return to normal Monday, Jan. 3.

