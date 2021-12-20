Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City of Lubbock offices closed for holidays

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock offices will be closed on certain days over the next two weeks in observance of Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to a news release from the city.

Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

The closures also include all public library locations, museums and community centers.

Residential trash schedules will also be affected. There will be no trash service Friday, Dec. 24 or Monday, Dec. 27. The week of Dec. 20, trash service will be Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday. The week of Dec. 27, trash service will be Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday. The normal trash schedule will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

All city offices and services will return to normal Monday, Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
LP&L says power restored to all customers after outages
Source: KCBD Video
4-year-old killed in Friday night shooting in east Lubbock
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Pet of the Day: Meet Maya
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maya
KCBD Daybreak Today - 11/15/2021
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Daybreak today 6am 12.20
Daybreak today 6am 12.20