Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Police investigating a shooting at the South Plains Mall

  • Happened around 5:30 yesterday afternoon
  • Two people were injured
  • No arrests have been made

Holiday Travel seeing at uptick

  • more than 2 million passengers screened yesterday
  • numbers have nearly doubled this time last year
  • AAA says more than 109 million Americans will travel for Christmas and New Years

Lady Raiders play in the West Palm Beach Invitational

  • Team will take on Ole Miss today at 12:15 p.m.
  • Lady Raiders will also play #22 LSU tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
