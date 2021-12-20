Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Police investigating a shooting at the South Plains Mall

Happened around 5:30 yesterday afternoon

Two people were injured

No arrests have been made

Holiday Travel seeing at uptick

more than 2 million passengers screened yesterday

numbers have nearly doubled this time last year

AAA says more than 109 million Americans will travel for Christmas and New Years

Lady Raiders play in the West Palm Beach Invitational

Team will take on Ole Miss today at 12:15 p.m.

Lady Raiders will also play #22 LSU tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.