Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock Police investigating a shooting at the South Plains Mall
- Happened around 5:30 yesterday afternoon
- Two people were injured
- No arrests have been made
Holiday Travel seeing at uptick
- more than 2 million passengers screened yesterday
- numbers have nearly doubled this time last year
- AAA says more than 109 million Americans will travel for Christmas and New Years
Lady Raiders play in the West Palm Beach Invitational
- Team will take on Ole Miss today at 12:15 p.m.
- Lady Raiders will also play #22 LSU tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
