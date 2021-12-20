Local Listings
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash

(KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police continues its investigation into a deadly crash that happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of I-27 for a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Casey Jones with serious injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police say a witness saw Jones driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-27 near where the Slaton Highway crosses I-27. Jones drove in the wrong lanes of the interstate more than four miles and crashed near where I-27 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway intersect. Jones’ vehicle hit the underside of the northbound lane bridge, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

