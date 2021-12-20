Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maya

By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maya, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit who is super sweet and has lots of puppy energy.

Maya is housebroken and gets along well with other dogs and is hoping for a family that likes to play. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. If you want to give Maya a home for the holidays, her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby

