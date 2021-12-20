LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say a 15 year-old male is now in custody in connection with the Sunday evening shooting at the South Plains Mall.

Officers received reports of shots fired on Sunday, December 19, at 5:35 p.m., inside the mall. LPD says upon arrival, officers, along with mall security, were able to evacuate the stores and building and determine the shots were fired in a common area of the building.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries. One person suffered a graze wound from a bullet, while the other individual suffered injuries while leaving the scene.

In a release Monday evening, LPD stated a 15 year-old was taken into custody in the 6600 block of Avenue U around 3:30 p.m. on December 20.

Through the initial course of the investigation, Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two juveniles who knew each other.

The 15 year-old is charged with Aggravated Assault. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

