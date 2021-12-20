Local Listings
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety(KTLE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a head-on collision in Hockley County early Monday morning.

64-year-old Linda Redeker of Lubbock was killed in a crash on FM 1585 around 6:30 a.m. Monday. She was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Redeker’s vehicle was struck head-on when another vehicle traveling eastbound crossed over the center stripe into the westbound lane. The driver of the other vehicle, 45-year-old Gerry Varner of Levelland, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

