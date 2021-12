LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at South Plains Mall after a report of shots fired on Sunday evening.

The call came in at 5:35 p.m. Police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall. (Andrew Wood, KCBD)

