Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in the Friday shooting that left a 4-year-old child dead.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline St. just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 17 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they were told the child, Cornelius Carrington, was taken to University Medical Center by private vehicle. Carrington later died at the hospital.

Police say the initial investigation shows it was a drive-by shooting.

A surveillance camera captured the image of a vehicle possibly involved. It is just described as a white SUV-type vehicle. No other information about the vehicle has been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

In addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Crime Line, the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C. has donated an additional $2,500. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,500.

