Red Raiders remain at No. 25 in national polls

Texas Tech remains at No. 25 for the second straight week in the Associated Press Men's Basketball Top 25 along with moving back one spot to No. 25 in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Coaches Poll.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech remains at No. 25 for the second straight week in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 along with moving back one spot to No. 25 in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Red Raiders (8-2) will now begin a three-game home stand starting against Eastern Washington (6-5) at 1 p.m. on Wednesday before welcoming Alabama State (1-9) to Lubbock for a 1 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The home stand will conclude with the beginning of Big 12 play against Oklahoma State (7-4) at 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Along with the polls, Tech is now at No. 21 overall in Kenpom, No. 10 in Kenpom adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 30 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Tech, which entered the polls last week for the first time this season, is now 1-1 against current top-25 teams with a win over Tennessee and loss to Gonzaga in a pair of neutral-court games. The Red Raiders earned a 57-52 overtime win over the Volunteers who were at No. 13 in the Jimmy V Classic before a 69-55 loss to No. 5 Gonzaga at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

Baylor (10-0) is at No. 1 in the AP Poll for the second straight week followed by No. 2 Duke (10-1), No. 3 Purdue (10-1), No. 4 Gonzaga (9-2) and No. 5 UCLA (9-1) in the top-5. The Big 12 is also represented by No. 7 Kansas (8-1), No. 9 Iowa State (11-0) and No. 16 Texas (8-2) in the polls. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are each receiving votes.

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. The Red Raiders were ranked throughout the 2020-21 season, reaching as high as No. 7 and finishing at No. 21. It was the first time in program history a Tech team was ranked in the preseason poll and remained ranked throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

