Scammers increasingly exploit utility companies to target customers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock area utility companies are warning customers of the scammers using their names and numbers to take advantage of people, a problem becoming worse, especially during the holiday season.

“We have really noticed a big uptick this year during the holidays that kind of started back around Thanksgiving, even that Friday,” Lynn Simmons, Director of Communications at South Plains Electric Cooperative, said. “Our member service representatives called us and let us know that they were seeing an uptick in members calling in saying they were getting scam calls. I just think it’s the bad people preying on the good people during the holiday season.”

Those calls are coming from numbers that appear to be from the utility, a local number or one from Texas.

Meet “Mike”. Mike does not work in billing and does not work for SPEC. He is a scammer demanding payment over the phone.... Posted by South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Monday, December 20, 2021

“We’ve noticed that a lot of the phone calls have been coming in from a 775 number, which is the extension for the cooperative here,” Simmons said. “The scammers have gotten so sophisticated with being able to spoof numbers.”

City of Lubbock Utilities is also advising its “steadily seen an increase in scam calls,” and expects that to continue.

We have steadily seen an increase in scam calls, as expected during the holiday season. We anticipate this to continue... Posted by City of Lubbock Utilities on Monday, December 20, 2021

“With the holidays in full swing, be aware of utility scams,” a Facebook post read. “Never provide or confirm personal or financial information to anyone initiating contact with you.”

Simmons says since folks rely so much on electricity or other utilities, that’s why scammers would most likely exploit them.

“It creates a worry when they get that call,” Simmons said. “People think, ‘Well, maybe my payment didn’t make it or something messed up at the bank.’ Those kinds of things always happen also, but again, we’re not going to be making a mean, demanding, threatening call to our members.”

Simmons encourages SPEC members to utilize the app or online payment tool to verify their account status in the event they have questions. You can also call SPEC.

“We’re here,” Simmons said. “We’re local. We answer the phone 24/7. We’ll be glad to talk with you and put your mind at ease that everything’s okay with your account.”

