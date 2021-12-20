Local Listings
Tesla expected to open Lubbock location in March 2022

Tesla is expecting to open a showroom and service center in Lubbock in March 2022.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tesla is expected to open a showroom and service center in Lubbock near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave, according to Tesla’s website. The store is expected to open in March 2022. There is now a makeshift sign in the door saying, “Tesla” and the address on a piece of cardboard.

The building was once the Reagor-Dykes Mitsubishi dealership.

This year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company moved its headquarters from California to Texas. The headquarters are now located in Austin. Tesla was founded in 2003 and builds all-electric vehicles.

Under current state law, Tesla’s stores, which are owned by the company, cannot legally sell a Tesla in Texas. Franchise laws state consumers can only buy from auto dealers, not directly from auto manufacturers.

