TxDOT: Holiday Travel Warning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are planning on driving over the next two weeks, TxDOT wants you to remember to get a sober ride home.

There were nearly 2,500 drunk driving crashes in Texas in December of last year.

They killed 93 people and seriously hurt 215.

TxDOT is rolling out its “drive sober, no regrets” campaign to remind everyone to have a designated driver, call a taxi, a ride-share service a friend or family member, or take mass transit.

Someone has died on a Texas roadway every day, since November 7th, 2000.

