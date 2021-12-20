Warming up for the official start of winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend was the last of the cold weather at least for the next seven days.

7-day forecast (KCBD)

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop off into the teens and 20s overnight tonight. Expect a very cold start to the day tomorrow. But warming up for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a high of 60 degrees for Lubbock. Lots of sunshine and calm winds from the west around 5-10 mph.

Even warmer for the first official day of Winter on Tuesday, a high of 68 degrees. Staying dry through the workweek with the warmest temperatures expected on Christmas eve. Christmas day will be a bit cooler (still well above average) and sunny.

