Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warming up for the official start of winter

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend was the last of the cold weather at least for the next seven days.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KCBD)

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop off into the teens and 20s overnight tonight. Expect a very cold start to the day tomorrow. But warming up for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a high of 60 degrees for Lubbock. Lots of sunshine and calm winds from the west around 5-10 mph.

Even warmer for the first official day of Winter on Tuesday, a high of 68 degrees. Staying dry through the workweek with the warmest temperatures expected on Christmas eve. Christmas day will be a bit cooler (still well above average) and sunny.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
4-year-old killed in Friday night shooting in east Lubbock
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Attempted murder suspect in custody after Friday evening SWAT deployment
One person has been seriously injured after a collision between a pickup truck and a bicycle on...
1 seriously injured after collision between pickup, bicycle near 27th & Q
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
LP&L says power restored to all customers after outages

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Weather 12/19/2021
Daybreak Sunday - Weather for Dec. 19, 2021
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 18
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 18
Weekend forecast
Feeling like winter this weekend
A strong cold front will sweep across the South Plains overnight and return some chilly weather...
It’s beginning to feel more like Christmas