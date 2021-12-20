Warming up for the official start of winter
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend was the last of the cold weather at least for the next seven days.
Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop off into the teens and 20s overnight tonight. Expect a very cold start to the day tomorrow. But warming up for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a high of 60 degrees for Lubbock. Lots of sunshine and calm winds from the west around 5-10 mph.
Even warmer for the first official day of Winter on Tuesday, a high of 68 degrees. Staying dry through the workweek with the warmest temperatures expected on Christmas eve. Christmas day will be a bit cooler (still well above average) and sunny.
