100 Black Men of West Texas mourns loss of 2 senior leaders

Within a week, the 100 Black Men of West Texas lost two of their senior leaders. Dr. Charles...
Within a week, the 100 Black Men of West Texas lost two of their senior leaders. Dr. Charles Henry and Robin Green, Esq.(100 Black Men of West Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 100 Black Men of West Texas organization is mourning the loss of two senior leaders; men known as role models and pioneers for decades.

In the span of a week, educator Charles Henry and attorney Robin Green died.

Henry was one of the first black teachers at Lubbock ISD from 1956 to 1972. From there he earned a Master’s degree and Ph.D. from Texas Tech. He also taught at the University’s medical school.

Green is noted as one of the white leaders for the 100 Black Men group who spent his entire career advocating for underserved people in the courtroom. He was a champion of civil rights and education.

“It’s like I can see Charles and Robin in this person or that person, just because of some of the things you taught them or they saw in you -- when you can have that kind of presence in this world, it’s very powerful,” said Twain Henry, a friend of Charles Henry.

“We can look directly at Dr. Charles Henry and Robin Green, Esq., to say that these are people that if we emulate them, we’ll be a better Lubbock, a better state, a better nation, because they not only fought the good fight, they fought and they won,” said Calvin Davis, 100 Black Men of West Texas board member.

Charles Henry was 86. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Dec. 29, 2021.

Robin Green was 77. Services have not yet been announced.

