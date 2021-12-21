3 Lubbock teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for November

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family® and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the November winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from November: Ryanne Richardson of Jose Ramirez Elementary, Dean Rittmann of Hutchinson Middle School and Denise Fox of Monterey High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous start to this year’s Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

