Candlelight vigil tonight for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. for the 4-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 17.

The vigil for Cornelius Carrington will be at Rise Academy Charter School at 207 N Martin L King Blvd.

Cornelius Carrington, 4 (Family members)

Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 17, police were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline St., which is North Lubbock, north of Loop 289. There were reports of shots being fired. When police arrived, they were told the 4-year-old had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The child died at the hospital.

Police believe the child was shot during a drive-by shooting.

A surveillance camera captured the image of a vehicle possibly involved. It is just described as a white SUV-type vehicle. No other information about the vehicle has been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

In addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Crime Line, the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C. has donated an additional $2,500. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,500.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the Friday night shooting that led to the death of a 4 year-old. (Lubbock Police)

