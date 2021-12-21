Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Candlelight vigil tonight for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Cornelius Carrington, 4
Cornelius Carrington, 4(Family members)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. for the 4-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 17.

The vigil for Cornelius Carrington will be at Rise Academy Charter School at 207 N Martin L King Blvd.

Cornelius Carrington, 4
Cornelius Carrington, 4(Family members)

Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 17, police were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline St., which is North Lubbock, north of Loop 289. There were reports of shots being fired. When police arrived, they were told the 4-year-old had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The child died at the hospital.

Police believe the child was shot during a drive-by shooting.

A surveillance camera captured the image of a vehicle possibly involved. It is just described as a white SUV-type vehicle. No other information about the vehicle has been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

In addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Crime Line, the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C. has donated an additional $2,500. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,500.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect...
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the Friday night shooting that led to the death of a 4 year-old.(Lubbock Police)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Latest News

City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock offices closed for holidays
The "Drive Sober. No Regrets." campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX
TxDOT launches Holiday Drunk Driving Prevention Campaign
Latoya Gutierrez, age 35, of Clovis
Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years for 5 forged checks