City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees



By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part of their city’s future. The term for these positions starts June 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, December 31, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you log in and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

  • Animal Services Advisory Board
    • 1 Citizen Position
    • 1 Animal Welfare Representative Position
    • 1 City Official Position
  • Audit and Investment Committee
    • 1 Citizen Position
    • 1 EUB Representative Position
  • Board of Health
    • 3 Citizen Positions
  • Capital Improvements Advisory Committee
    • 1 Citizen Position
    • 2 Developer/Real Estate/Builder Positions
  • Junked Vehicle Compliance Board
    • 2 Citizen Positions
  • Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee
    • 4 Citizen Positions
  • Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals
    • 1 Citizen Position
    • 1 City of Lubbock Citizen and Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Position
    • 1 Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Position
  • Parks and Recreation Board
    • 3 Citizen Positions
  • Public Transit Advisory Board
    • 2 Citizen Positions
  • Veterans Advisory Committee
    • 5 Citizen Positions
  • Water Board of Appeals
    • 1 Citizen Position
    • 1 Landscape Architect Position

Applications can be submitted by clicking here.  Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found here.

