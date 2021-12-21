Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years for 5 forged checks

Latoya Gutierrez, age 35, of Clovis
Latoya Gutierrez, age 35, of Clovis(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after passing five forged checks in October 2019.

Latoya Gutierrez, 35, was found guilty by a Curry County Jury.

On October 11, 2019, the Bank of Clovis alerted the Clovis Police Department that Gutierrez opened an account with a forged check. During the investigation, the Detective found Gutierrez passed the forged checks, all signed by her. One victim and bank representatives testified in the trial.

She was convicted of two counts of theft of identity, five counts of forgery, two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to theft of identity.

The Honorable Drew Tatum stated, “Just petty thievery, even a child knows the difference between right and wrong.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Latest News

San Antonio Police are looking for missing three-year-old girl Lina Khil last seen Monday...
AMBER Alert issued for missing three-year-old girl from San Antonio
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
Tracy Andrus Foundation receives Texas Emergency Mortgage Program award in the amount of...
Tracy Andrus Foundation Receives Funding for Mortgage Relief
Robert David Fyke, 33
Lubbock man sentenced for creating sexually explicit images of Georgia 14-year-old