Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years for 5 forged checks

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after passing five forged checks in October 2019.

Latoya Gutierrez, 35, was found guilty by a Curry County Jury.

On October 11, 2019, the Bank of Clovis alerted the Clovis Police Department that Gutierrez opened an account with a forged check. During the investigation, the Detective found Gutierrez passed the forged checks, all signed by her. One victim and bank representatives testified in the trial.

She was convicted of two counts of theft of identity, five counts of forgery, two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to theft of identity.

The Honorable Drew Tatum stated, “Just petty thievery, even a child knows the difference between right and wrong.”

