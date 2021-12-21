Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

15-year-old male arrested in connection to South Plains Mall shooting

Police say the boy opened fire during a fight Sunday grazing one person

He is now charged with aggravated assault

Details here: LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall

Tesla to open showroom in Southwest Lubbock

Tesla is planning to open a service center and showroom near 82nd and Milwaukee

The center is expected to open during the first quarter of next year

Read more here: Tesla expected to open Lubbock location in March 2022

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl

Police are looking for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil

Law enforcement believes the child is be in grave or immediate danger

More information can be found here: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30886/13259/screen

