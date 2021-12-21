The first day of Winter. Really?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Winter Solstice occurs today. It marks what is considered the official beginning of Winter. Our forecast, however, doesn’t seem to be in step with the season. We are, after all, just four days away from Christmas.

Temperatures, both day and night, will continue to edge up as Christmas approaches. In addition, you can expect increasing winds. With our dry pattern continuing, we are looking at an extended no burn period due to the elevated grassland fire danger.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and notably warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will peak from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Wind speeds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph, though likely a little stronger in the western KCBD viewing area near the state line.

Cold again tonight, though not quite as cold. Temperatures will drop below freezing with most of the area recording lows in the 20s. Otherwise partly cloudy with a light wind.

In the days ahead, now through Sunday, sky cover will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, perhaps peaking near 80 degrees Friday. Thursday afternoon will be a little breezy, Friday windy, Christmas quite breezy, and Sunday windy.

