Former Red Raider Jakeem Grant named to NFL Pro Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech wide receiver and current Chicago Bears return specialist Jakeem Grant was named to his first career NFL Pro Bowl Monday.

Grant was traded to the Bears after week four, after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In the 2021 season, Grant has scored three touchdowns, including a 97-yard punt return against the Green Bay Packers.

Grant played for Texas Tech from 2012-2015 and as a senior, he scored 10 touchdowns and posted 1,268 yards earning him a Second Team All-American honor.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, February 6th.

