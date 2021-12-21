Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Former Red Raider Jakeem Grant named to NFL Pro Bowl

Jakeem Grant
Jakeem Grant
By Bradey King
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech wide receiver and current Chicago Bears return specialist Jakeem Grant was named to his first career NFL Pro Bowl Monday.

Grant was traded to the Bears after week four, after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In the 2021 season, Grant has scored three touchdowns, including a 97-yard punt return against the Green Bay Packers.

Grant played for Texas Tech from 2012-2015 and as a senior, he scored 10 touchdowns and posted 1,268 yards earning him a Second Team All-American honor.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, February 6th.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Latest News

Mac McClung and Matt Mooney are both headed to the NBA.
Former Red Raiders McClung, Mooney get called up to NBA
Texas Tech remains at No. 25 for the second straight week in the Associated Press Men's...
Red Raiders remain at No. 25 in national polls
Yates becomes final member of McGuire’s charter staff
Yates becomes final member of McGuire’s charter staff
TTU vs. Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2021
Texas Tech Red Raiders enter AP Top 25 poll