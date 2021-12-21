Local Listings
Former Red Raiders McClung, Mooney get called up to NBA

Mac McClung and Matt Mooney are both headed to the NBA.
By Bradey King
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
McClung signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

McClung played two seasons at Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech, before declaring for the NBA draft. He was not drafted this season but was signed as a free agent by the Lakers.

As a member of the Lakers’ G-League team in South Bay, McClung has averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists per game in 13 games.

Another former Texas Tech star, Mooney signed a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks on Monday.

Mooney was a key member of the 2019 Texas Tech Final Four team. He bounced around at the professional level but spent this season playing this season with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G-League where he’s averaged 15 points and 6.4 points per game.

Both Mooney and McClung will serve as additional depth for the shorthanded NBA teams.

The Knicks face the Pistons tonight at 6:30 p.m. and the Bulls face the Raptors tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

