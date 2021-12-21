KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mishae

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mishae, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit mix.

Mishae is super sweet and has lots of energy. She loves to play and run. She is one of the longer stay animals at the shelter so she’s anxious to find a home. Mishae is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. If you want to give Mishae a home for the holidays, her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

