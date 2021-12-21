Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New owners of youth residential treatment facility in Levelland hopeful after first year

Fostering Life Youth Ranch in Levelland
Fostering Life Youth Ranch in Levelland(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Micha and Brooke Foster are marking a year of operating Fostering Life Youth Ranch in Levelland, a fresh start for the residential treatment facility for children.

“We feel that this is still the direction we’re supposed to be going in,” Micha said. “[We] do need prayer. We’ll take that all day long. But, we feel like this is the direction we’re still supposed to be going in.”

The couple moved to the Lubbock area after their passion for mentoring children in New Mexico grew. They found the Levelland facility and purchased it in December of 2020.

“A lot of people think that it’s the previous place and we’re not,” Micha said. “We’re completely different people.”

Fostering Life Youth Ranch currently cares for nine girls but can accommodate as many as 15.

“They are usually from CPS,” Brooke said. “They are taken from their home. A lot of times they are reunified with their family but a lot of times they are adopted. They can’t successfully be in a home. They have too many behavioral issues, so to say, so they have to come here, work the treatment plan, lower their level and they look for adoption or reunification with their family.”

FLYR seeks to incorporate more into the treatment plan like Equine Gestalt Coaching, horticulture, and other recreational activities and therapies. Some of those activities are underway but others, they hope to expand with a renovated facility on three acres they purchased with existing buildings in Levelland. The plan is to build more dorms, a chapel, chow hall, equine facilities, greenhouses, and more.

“That is our future,” Micha said. “That is our goal.”

In the meantime, FLYR hopes the community with rally behind them and the children they care for.

“We do love them and try to give them the home that they don’t have or make it as homey as we can,” Brooke said. “We want the community to get behind them. We don’t want to keep them a secret. We’re looking at mentoring in the future, bringing people in that can get behind them, and just support them continually throughout their life.”

To find FLYR on Facebook and their contact information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Latest News

Within a week, the 100 Black Men of West Texas lost two of their senior leaders. Dr. Charles...
100 Black Men of West Texas mourns loss of 2 senior leaders
City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
Cornelius Carrington, 4
Candlelight vigil tonight for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock offices closed for holidays