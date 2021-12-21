Local Listings
One seriously injured in crash on North I-27

A fire sparked briefly under the passenger car, but Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a semi and a passenger car Monday evening that left one person seriously injured.

Police say the call came in around 6:19 p.m., near 400 North I-27. A fire sparked briefly under the passenger car, but Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

One person was reported with serious injuries. Crews are working to clear the location at this time, but police say major lanes have not been closed.

This is a developing story, please avoid the area at this time.

