Preparation trumps violence: Defense trainer on taking action in dangerous situations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department says upon arrival to Sunday night’s shooting inside the South Plains Mall, officers, along with mall security, were able to evacuate the stores and building and determine the shots were fired in a common area of the building. Sergeant Chris Paine, with LPD, applauded how employees responded inside the mall to help keep shoppers safe. Paine says although it was scary and emotions were running high, people were safe because of the preparation and training that took place before the shooting.

Sergeant Paine is a lead instructor for active shooter training within LPD, for other law enforcement in the area, and groups such as churches and schools. He says the response starts before any shooting begins, with taking notice of your surroundings often and crisis rehearsal.

”It’s training yourself and you’re developing a plan, an emergency response plan, and it’s all done inside your mind. It’s just thinking the situation through,” Paine said.

Then, if you find yourself in a dangerous situation, he teaches the Avoid, Deny and Defend method, developed out of Texas State University and San Marcos’ Alert Training Center. One option is to avoid, get away from the scene if you can.

”So, I remove myself physically from the area, and create a reactionary gap where now the trouble can’t find me because of the distance I’ve created,” Paine said.

Another option is to deny, shelter in place and create a boundary, like by locking the door.

”In almost every circumstance, just being in that locked space, in that secure facility, alone, is well enough to keep you safe from any harm,” Paine said.

Paine says another option is to defend. He says be prepared to fight back.

”The main point is to take some type of action. Any of those options are great options, as long as you don’t choose to do nothing, as long as you don’t stay in place and freeze,” Paine said.

Paine says the main mistake people make in this situation is pulling out their phones to video the situation, instead of thinking of their safety first. He says most places have security cameras now, so you don’t need to record for evidence.

“The phone does nothing to save you, it does nothing to physically protect you. Outside of calling 911 for help, the phone does nothing to keep you safe in the immediate midst of chaos,” Paine said.

Paine says preparation and training will always trump someone’s rash decision to commit violence.

If you want to sign up for his training courses, you can contact Sergeant Chris Paine by emailing him: cpaine@mylubbock.us.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.