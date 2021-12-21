Local Listings
Salvation Army truck to deliver gifts to children on Wednesday

The Salvation Army Texas South Plains’ Hope On The Go program
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Salvation Army Texas South Plains’ Hope On The Go program usually utilizes its specially-equipped truck to deliver food, clothing and other need items to shut-ins, the elderly, those without transportation and residents of rural areas, however, tomorrow at 1:30 pm, the truck will morph into the Ho-Ho-Ho On The Go vehicle, delivering gifts to children residing at the Garden Apartments Complex (1340 65th Drive, Lubbock).

“Our annual Angel Tree gift program for children concluded last week with a two-day distribution of gifts to the families, however, because of a generous donation made by Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers after that distribution concluded, we were moved to make sure that more children in an underserved area of Lubbock were blessed with an unexpected Christmas blessing as well,” shares Major David Worthy. “The name posted across the side of our truck – Hope On The Go – defines the simple objective quite clearly – to bring hope directly to people without them having to seek it out and we thought making a journey over to the Garden Apartments tomorrow would be a great way to offer children a minor dose of unexpected joy and hope a few days before Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Salvation Army Lubbock.

