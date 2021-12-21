Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer

By KARE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KARE) - A 15-year-old McDonald’s worker from Minnesota is being hailed as a hero by law enforcement for rushing to the aid of one of her customers.

A Saturday shift started out pretty normally for 15-year-old Sydney Raley, a worker at McDonald’s in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. But while presenting food to guests at the drive-thru window, Raley noticed a woman she was serving didn’t look OK.

“I noticed that she was coughing profusely, and her daughter just had this look on her face like sheer terror,” Raley said. “I could tell… she’s choking.”

Raley had taken Red Cross first aid training when she was 11 years old to become a babysitter. She put that training to use and acted fast.

“I jumped out the window of the drive-thru, and I got her out of the car, told her daughter to call 911,” she said.

With the help of a bystander, Raley successfully dislodged the chicken nugget on which the customer had been choking.

The two police officers who responded to the scene each rewarded the 15-year-old with $50. Sgt. Scott Mittelstadt says it was part of the money that each officer is given to recognize or help out citizens around the holiday season.

Raley’s parents, Tom and Stephanie, say they’re very proud of their daughter, whom they call “Sydney Sunshine.” They say she has autism and is gifted with a brilliant mind.

“I always tell her she has a gift because she’s autistic,” Raley’s father said. “She can remember anything, do anything. It’s crazy.”

But better than the monetary reward and the praise is what Raley learned about herself.

“I feel as though I’m actually capable of contributing to society and actually capable of making a difference,” she said. “You feel like a hero.”

Raley, who turns 16 in a few weeks, has worked at McDonald’s since the summer.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect...
Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old

Latest News

The teenager noticed the customer was choking while serving food at the drive-thru window and...
15-year-old McDonald's worker saves choking customer
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November...
Chinese tennis star denies making sexual assault claim
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas
Former Minnesota officer Kim Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in...
GRAPHIC: Closing arguments made in trial of ex-officer for Wright death