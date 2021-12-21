Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school

A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.(CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.

“This was not an approved lesson plan,” a member of D.C. Public Schools said.

The instructor at Watkins Elementary School assigned specific roles to students while in library class.

The Washington Post, which first reported the incident, said one student was cast as Adolf Hitler. Others were directed to dig mass graves and act as victims.

A parents said the students were told not to tell anyone about the reenactment.

“We sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect...
Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Gift-givers, it's crunch-time!
The first day of Winter. Really?
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is during the first half of an NFL...
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief