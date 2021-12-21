TxDOT launches Holiday Drunk Driving Prevention Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks the beginning of the Texas Department of Transportation’s latest campaign, “Drive Sober. No Regrets,” just in time for the holidays and to prevent drunk driving.

Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences that can last for years. A DWI can hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever. It can also cause significant and expensive legal issues, create difficulty finding or keeping a job and bring a lifetime of regret.

In 2020:

There were 23,166 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 963 fatalities and 2,102 serious injuries.

There were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas during last year’s holiday season. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215.

5% of total traffic crashes in Texas were DUI-alcohol related.

25% of total traffic crash fatalities in Texas were DUI-alcohol related.

Although there was a 6% decrease in DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas in 2020 compared to 2019, there was a 5% increase in fatalities during that same period, even during the pandemic.

There are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

