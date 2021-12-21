Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We now know who LPD and SWAT Team arrested last week in Southwest Lubbock.
They captured 32-year-old Thomas Martinez, a murder suspect.
He is accused of the attack that killed Alijah Viramontes Sunday before last, near 48th Street and Avenue Q.
Investigators say Martinez was at an after-party in a car shop that morning.
His arrest warrant shows he got into a fight with a group of people, then started firing into the crowd, caught on surveillance footage.
Police caught up to him Friday night, at a hotel in Southwest Lubbock.
This was near 62nd Street and Justice Avenue that night.
The address police provided that night matches Martinez’s jail records.
He is held on half a million dollars bond.
