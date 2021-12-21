Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Friday evening SWAT deployment
Friday evening SWAT deployment(Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We now know who LPD and SWAT Team arrested last week in Southwest Lubbock.

They captured 32-year-old Thomas Martinez, a murder suspect.

He is accused of the attack that killed Alijah Viramontes Sunday before last, near 48th Street and Avenue Q.

Investigators say Martinez was at an after-party in a car shop that morning.

His arrest warrant shows he got into a fight with a group of people, then started firing into the crowd, caught on surveillance footage.

Police caught up to him Friday night, at a hotel in Southwest Lubbock.

This was near 62nd Street and Justice Avenue that night.

The address police provided that night matches Martinez’s jail records.

He is held on half a million dollars bond.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
LP&L says power restored to all customers after outages
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect...
Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old

Latest News

A fire sparked briefly under the passenger car, but Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were able to...
One seriously injured in crash on North I-27
2021 marks the 34th consecutive year Greyhound has provided the free program, demonstrating its...
Greyhound and the National Runaway Safeline Offer Runaway Youth Free Bus Tickets Home During the Holidays
LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Decision 2022
Candidate list for March 2022 Primary