Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years

Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Chris Cashman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wa. (KING) – Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.

He was supposed to graduate in 1943, but he began boot camp instead.

Now, he’s finally closed out his high school education, thanks to a special ceremony Monday.

His granddaughter arranged it through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.

Reda fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy Invasion.

He was also an award-winning Army sharpshooter.

His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans...
His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to being ‘kiddy porn trader’, takes guilty plea
Generic crash
Crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585
LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Latest News

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Chicago is in...
Chicago health official: 'Biggest COVID-19 surge' since before vaccines
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
US probes drivers being able to play video games in Teslas