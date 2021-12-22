Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585
Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to being ‘kiddy porn trader’, takes guilty plea
LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
A Lubbock man is dead after a rollover in Garza County early Wednesday morning, just one mile...
Lubbock man killed in rollover crash south of Post Wednesday morning
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Regional monument of courage reception
Korean War Veteran to receive Korean Ambassadors Peacekeeping Medal
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Warmth continues on the South Plains, with afternoon temps well above normal for this time of...
Chance for record high temps on Friday, Saturday