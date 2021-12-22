Chance for record high temps on Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmth continues on the South Plains, with afternoon temps well above normal for this time of year.

It will remain warm through the Christmas weekend, with a possibility of record afternoon temperatures on Friday and again on Sunday. That would mean an afternoon high in the 80s Friday and near 80 on Sunday.

Along with the heat strong winds will impact the region on Friday and again on Sunday. Wind speeds may gust up to or above 50 mph. That means that fire danger will be high on both of those days and the South Plains will have elevated fire danger from Thursday into Monday.

Otherwise it will be a warm weekend with some clouds and dust on Friday with clouds increasing by Monday.

There is a slight chance of rain, and it is low, for next week.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s Sunday but will cool to the 60s next week.

