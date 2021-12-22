Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585
Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to being ‘kiddy porn trader’, takes guilty plea
LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Latest News

Ring in the New Year with the ‘Fire on Water’ event brought to you by the Lubbock Professional...
Ring in the New Year at the ‘Fire on the Water’ event
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact
It's not the most spectacular meteor shower of the year. It does, however, peak Tuesday and...
Near record warmth this Christmas