Crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this evening, the Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585.
A driver on FM 1585 stopped before entering the intersection but failed to yield right of way to a vehicle on US 6282.
The driver stated he never saw the other vehicle.
Luckily, no one was injured.
This is a developing story, please avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.