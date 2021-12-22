LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this evening, the Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585.

A driver on FM 1585 stopped before entering the intersection but failed to yield right of way to a vehicle on US 6282.

The driver stated he never saw the other vehicle.

Luckily, no one was injured.

This is a developing story, please avoid the area at this time.

