Daybreak Today Wednesday morning headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Vigil for 4-year-old shooting victim

Dozens gathered at a vigil Tuesday night to honor 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington

He died during a drive-by shooting last Friday near East Ursuline and North Globe

Read more about his story here: Family, friends host candlelight vigil for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Search continues for missing 3-year-old girl

Lina Sardar Khil disappeared Monday from an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northwest side

She was at a playground with her moth and other children when her mother stepped away and returned to find the child missing

Follow the latest updates here: Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Jury struggling to reach verdict in Kim Potter trial

Potter is accused of killing a man during a traffic stop in Minnesota back in April

The jury asked the judge how to proceed if they cannot reach a decision

Read more here: Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday

