Daybreak Today Wednesday morning headlines

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Vigil for 4-year-old shooting victim

Search continues for missing 3-year-old girl

  • Lina Sardar Khil disappeared Monday from an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northwest side
  • She was at a playground with her moth and other children when her mother stepped away and returned to find the child missing
  • Follow the latest updates here: Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Jury struggling to reach verdict in Kim Potter trial

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

