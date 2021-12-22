Family, friends host candlelight vigil for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington, who was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The gathering was at the Rise Academy Charter School, where Carrington attended preschool.

“He was a very sweet student, very bright. Enjoyed school, loved his teachers, loved coming to school every day. Always showed up with a very bright smile,” Latoya Jackson, the Director of Operations at Rise Academy, said.

Many people at the vigil sent prayers and expressed their frustration at the senseless death.

“Know that you’re not alone in this valley. Know that the Lord is with you. I know you probably have some questions. I know all of us have some questions and we just don’t understand,” Michael Ramos said.

“It was very heartbreaking. Our students, our staff, our Rise Academy family just want to step in for the family and embrace them and love on them and try to get through this horrible tragedy,” Jackson said.

Jackson says Cornelius’ great granny raised him during his short years on earth and she’s heartbroken.

“I’m sure they’re just wanting justice. They’re wanting Lubbock to move forward, stop all this horrible tragedy. Stop all this, the killing and the hurt and the heartache on their city,” Jackson said.

Cornelius’ Pre-K teacher, Monica Trevino, is asking the killer to come forward.

“We also want justice for him ‘cause he was only 4 years old. We just want whoever did it to come forward, if somebody knows something, say something,” Trevino said.

The killing right before Christmas, prayers were sent to bless Cornelius’ family as they move forward without him.

“We just thank you in advance Father, we’re calling on your name, Father. Help us during this time, Father. Bless them, Father. In the name of Jesus we pray, Amen,” Ramos said.

Jackson says Rise Academy will get through this together as a staff and provide any support they can for Cornelius’ family.

In addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Crime Line, the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C. has donated an additional $2,500. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,500.

