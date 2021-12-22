Federal inmates who served home confinement during pandemic may not have to return to prison

Local Listings
Lubbock County Detention Center
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The attorney general’s office released a memorandum Tuesday stating the Bureau of Prisons will have discretion on who has to return to prison after some federal inmates were allowed to serve their sentences from home during the pandemic.

In March 2020, the CARES Act gave the attorney general permission to send federal prisoners home or to release early to avoid overcrowding. Originally, all prisoners granted home confinement were set to be recalled to prison when the emergency period ends. Now, the decision will be made on an individual basis potentially lengthening an inmates time in home confinement.

BOP will prioritize inmates who have completed at least 25 percent of their sentences and have less than 18 months left.

Between March 2020 and Dec. 6, 2021, BOP has placed 35,2777 inmates in home confinement. Among the inmates selected was a first time non-violent drug offender, Kendrick Fulton, 48. He was convicted of drug conspiracy in 2003 and sentenced to nearly three decades.

READ MORE: Federal inmate serves his sentence from home, rebuilds life despite possibility of returning to prison

In the memorandum, the attorney general’s office states “focusing solely on the purpose of the CARES Act would overlook the broader purpose of home confinement”. The BOP hopes by allowing inmates to serve their sentences from home will create an “opportunity to adjust and prepare for the reentry of that prisoner into the community”.

