FirstBank & Trust donates gifts for families in Open Door housing

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, December 12, employees of FirstBank & Trust made a Christmas donation to Open Door to help a dozen families have a special Christmas this year. The donations will help adults and children living in a transitional housing program serving survivors of sex trafficking and provide gifts for homeless people who seek assistance from Open Door.

FirstBank & Trust provided 60 pe-filled bags for the homeless program. The bags include basic necessities and a gift card for a meal. The bank employees provided gifts and books for 12 mothers and 11 children between 5 months and 16 years old.

Open Door Survivor Housing is an 18-month transitional housing program with a holistic approach providing wrap-around supportive services including counseling, life skills training, classes, transportation, and childcare for survivors of sex trafficking. Additionally, The Open Door Community Center serves as a drop-in day shelter and resource center for anyone in need.

Breakfast, showers, and hygiene items are available daily along with vital records assistance, life skills classes, and much more.

The Community Center serves as HOME for people in homelessness.

