Ho Ho Hoops! Red Raiders top Eastern Washington

The 25th ranked Red Raiders played their last game before Christmas on Wednesday, beating Eastern Washington 78-46 at the United Supermarkets Arena.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 25th ranked Red Raiders played their last game before Christmas on Wednesday, beating Eastern Washington 78-46 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Bryson Williams and Adonis Arms led four Red Raiders in double figures with 12 points.

Texas Tech moves to 9-2 on the season.

The Red Raiders will next face Alabama State Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.. They open Big 12 play Jan. 1 vs. Oklahoma State.

